Popular thespian, Angela Okorie has called out her colleagues, Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu as she vows to expose how they had secured fame by sleeping with a native doctor.

She took to her social media to lay the hefty accusations as she also promised to drop evidence.

According to her, the actress had gained fame after they allegedly slept with the medicine man.

She wrote:

“I never post the one wey Anita and Uche go sleep with native doctor for fame. I dey come with prof. The oyinbo girl wey follow una go don repent turn to God.

“She doesn’t lie. I dey come o. Married women go just dey knack anyhow. Dem dey post church wey dem go. I dey come with full vawulence.

“The evil you support today might turn against you tomorrow. Call out evil anywhere you see evil. Una no say I no like trouble. E no mean say we dey fear anybody o. No underrate me. 2 seconds everywhere go burst.

See I like to stay on my own. Some people say it’s boring but that boring life have saved me from a lot of these fake friends no lies. Nobody stays forever. Nothing lasts forever. Be good. Be kind. Stay humble. Stay loyal.”

