Taaooma, the popular skit maker and comedian, has shared her reason for venturing into the music industry.

She explained that she decided to pursue music because she felt it would be more fitting to use her own songs in her skits rather than relying on songs by other musicians.

During her appearance on The Leaderboard podcast hosted by Fisayo Fosudo, Taaooma expressed her love for entertainment and the freedom it brings.

She emphasized the satisfaction of creating her own music and being able to use it in her skits. She also mentioned that she has her own studio and can record songs, which motivated her to explore her musical talents.

Taaooma acknowledged that some people have praised her melodic voice and rather than just singing, she saw potential in collaborations and creating something unique by combining her comedic skills with her music.