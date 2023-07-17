Talent manager, Jada Pollock aka Jada P has said a powerful prayer for her man, Wizkid on his birthday.

The music star turned 33 yesterday, July 16.

To mark her man’s special day, Jada P took to her Instagram page to share a loved-up photo of herself and Wizkid.

The mother of two prayed for God to continue to bless Big Wiz. She also expressed her love for her.

“Happy birthday Ayo May God continue to bless you! Love you 💕” she wrote.

See her post below;



Pollock and Wizkid met in 2012 when she was still managing Akon. The duo became friends and later lovers. Jada is also his talent manager.

In October 2017, the couple welcomed a baby boy. He was named after his father, Zion-Ayo Balogun.

They also welcomed their second child, a son in October 2022.

Note that Wizkid has two sons from his previous relationships with Shola Ogudugu and Binta Diamond.

