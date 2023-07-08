Legendary Nigerian actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo sparked online debate following his heartfelt prayers for his son who currently resides in America.

It is worth noting that the actor’s son was admitted to a university in the United States of America, and as he prepares to depart the country, Kanayo expressed his pride and prayed for him.

In a video shared on his verified Instagram page, Kanayo can be seen praying for his son’s well-being. Among his prayer intentions, he specifically requested that his son maintain his identity and orientation as a ‘He‘ in the face of societal pressures.

“America will be proud of you. Your achievements will cause America to celebrate you. You will imbibe the good of the land and eat the good therefore. You will continue to be a HE from Ezinihitte Mbaise in Nigeria. Your focus shall be on your books and job NOT ON TATTOOS. May you never depart from your upbringing. Do not forget God. You shall ever remain on God’s Radar and GPS. Good luck boy”.

Switb wrote, “Sorry but I need to laugh which is you will be a he. From his mouth to God’s ears”

Chiegbo wrote, “The focus shall be on your books and Job not on tattoos got me”

King Stanbell wrote, “You shall continue to be a HE”

Patrick Oche wrote, “Them dey add transgender for prayer point these days. E reach”

Chi Nonye wrote, “You will continue to be a HE. Lol. You know what’s up before he changes his name to Linda, Maria, Rose lmao”

Eselu Chief wrote, “Iseeee!!! Emphasis on continue to be a HE. Very important, before mpa gi ejiri gi me sacrifice”

