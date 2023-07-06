Nollywood star Yvonne Jegede recently shared her enthusiasm for an upcoming project that she believes will make history in the Nigerian film industry.

In a series of Instagram posts, Yvonne showcased new photos and revealed that they were captured using a cutting-edge 8K camera with extraordinary capabilities.

Yvonne proudly announced that the same camera, renowned for its role in filming blockbuster hits like “Black Panther,” “Avatar,” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” was employed for her project.

In her words,

“Tiptoes in, looks left, looks right, looks left again, drops it, runs away. But ‘running into’ a new era as I Associate Produce Plan the movie, one of the biggest comedy-thriller ever made in Nollywood. And we are making history as the first Nollywood film to be shot with the monstrous camera on 8k level maximum capacity, Sony Venice 2. Same camera used to shoot Black Panther, Avatar, and Top Gun:Maverick.

