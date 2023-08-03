Popular Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo has taunted his senior colleague, Kanayo Kanayo after the actor addressed his night sacrifice rumours.

The veteran actor had reacted to his night sacrifices in movies which had gradually become a social media meme.

During an interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo, >Kanayo Kanayo made it clear that he is not involved in any sacrifice and that the only thing he knows is Jesus.

The veteran actor l and well respected Nollywood icon stated that he will continue with the night sacrifices as long as they put money in his account.

“The only juju I know is Jesus. All these night sacrifices and so on, call me as long as you pay my check”, Kanayo Kanayo said while talking with Chude.

Re-sharing the video on his Instagram page, Alex taunted the actor, noting how the veteran would continue to explain to people about his sacrifices in movies.

“Nna anyi sacrifice, no worry you go explain tayaa”, Alex wrote.

This is coming shortly after the thespian, in a note on Instagram appreciates the faithfulness of God as he becomes the first actor to be hired as a performer to fly in a helicopter in a movie.

See the video below: