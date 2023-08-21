Ohene Phara, a wealthy real estate developer from Ghana, is involved in a love triangle after deciding to break up with his girlfriend of 11 years and get married to a woman he has been seeing for two years.

Despite dating his baby’s mother, Serwaa Prikels, for more than a decade, he supposedly wed Awurama. The two women each have a son and a daughter who are under 3 years old for the businessman.

Ohene had a quiet wedding ceremony, but when news of it circulated on blogs, it made local headlines. This infuriated the man, who then claimed that his ex-lover had paid bloggers to propagate rumors.

Just one day after being married to his two-year girlfriend, he vented about factual inaccuracies on his Snapchat account.

He stated that Serwaa, his long-term girlfriend, has been having affairs with married men, which is why he picked Awuruma, his short-term girlfriend.

Ohene wrote;

“I see you want drama but my dear if I start we both won’t enter Ghana. I’ve been quiet for 7yrs and never altered a word. You’re paying bloggers to spread fake rumors. But you and I know that’s not the truth.

You’re in Accra fxxkxng people’s husbands yet you want me to marry you. Upon All the shit you’ve put me through in my life I never disgraced you but I see you wana ruin my day. I’ve been quiet for the sake of love I have for our daughter.

You know I don’t like drama. This is just a warning to you. Try me and I will reveal to the whole Ghana such a whore you are. Today you want marriage??? All my friends and family are ready for you. Just start it and let’s see. I love my daughter so much so I don’t wana go far. You’re busy paying bloggers yet you’re busily f.uc.king Nana Ama Mcbrowns husband and etc. oo should Icontinue with the rest?

Girl don’t start drama else you will close the same shop I opened for you and stop the f.uc.king Range Rover I bought for you. You know I have you in my palms so don’t try. You’ve cheated on me all my life and you want marriage?? Girl don’t try okay.”