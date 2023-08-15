Nigerian gospel singer, Chidinma Ekile, has denied claims of ever being in a romantic relationship with her colleagues, Flavour and Kizz Daniel.

We recall that there were speculations about Chidinma and Flavour’s romance in 2013, a few years after she won Project Fame.

The songstress was also romantically linked to Kizz Daniel at different times before ditching secular music for the gospel genre in 2021.

However, during a recent interview on Channels TV’s programme, Rubbin’ Minds, the ‘Kedike’ crooner dismissed the rumours, stating they were untrue.

According to the singer, such accusations often happen in the music industry, and she tries not to react to it .

The host, asked: “You were confronted with a lot of accusations, talking about the whole Flavour, Kizz Daniel [dating rumours]. How do you navigate those rumours?”

Chidinma replied, “Well, stuff like that always happens in the [music] industry, I just try as much as possible to block out the noise and the distractions.”

She also added that she is not under pressure to get married and will do that at the appropriate time.

She said, “No pressure at all. When the time is right, it [marriage] will happen”