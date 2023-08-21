Nigerian rapper, Cynthia Morgan popularly known as Madrina has sparked reactions on social media with her stance against premarital s3x.

The controversial rapper, took to her Instagram to state that the one thing she agrees the most with in the Bible is that s3x is only meant for married people.

Pointing to how we all sin and fall short of God’s glory, out of ignorance or knowing too much, she stressed that s3x is meant for married people alone.

She wrote:

“If there’s one thing I agree the most with in the Bible it will be that s3x should only be for married people. I know… We all sin and fall short of his glory either out of ignorance or even i2no. But sincerely s3x is/was designed for married people. Thank you.”

See netizens reactions below;

Pookie wrote, “Said by someone who is dressed in such a way that will cause s3xual arousal in men. Yeah, she stated fact, very true.”

Tobiloba wrote, “That’s the truth. Fornication and adultery. Even if it’s missionary by either hanging legs, is a SIN”

Frank Of Port Harcourt wrote, “As much as we’d wanna justify why we should have s3x before marriage, this lady just stated a Fact”