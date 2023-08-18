The Family of Veteran Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh aka Osuofia has released his daughter, Kosisochukwu’s burial date.

Recall that the news of Kosi’s death went viral after Osuofia’s brother-in-law called him out for neglecting his family.

The man alleged that Nkem Owoh has been unkind to his family and has refused to fulfill his responsibilities as the head of the household.

According to him, the actor prioritize social media over his family.

He added that the thespian’s wife’s condition has deteriorated greatly due to his attitude towards them.

The man recounted how late Kosisochukwu begged her father repeatedly on the phone from her sickbed to fly her abroad for treatment, but he did nothing until she eventually lost the fight to cancer.

He called on him to come back home and bury his daughter.

Well, weeks after thus revelation, the family of Nkem Owoh has fixed his daughter, Kosi’s burial date.

According to burial arrangement, the 24 Year Old lady will be laid to rest on Thursday, August 24

May her Soul rest in peace. Amen!!

See below;



