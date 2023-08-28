A 25-year-old Nigerian woman named Bilkisu currently is looking for a husband while outlining the key qualities he has to have.
To find the man of her dreams, Bilkisu posted her preferences on a dating website.
The microbiology undergraduate said that she needs a handsome man who falls within the age bracket of 28 to 34 whose salary is not a penny less than N300K.
She also noted that the man must be very educated, possessing both English and Arabic accent.
Bilkisu wrote …
“Hi,
I’m Bilkisu
Age 25
Hausa
Chubby Undergraduate(microbiology) Genotype AA
From Kano
Would like to have a handsome suy age 28-35 with salary not less than 300k, car owner, from a reputable family. He must be educated, civilized and has good ascent(both in English and Arabic). He must be a resident of Kano, kaduna or Abuja. Thanks.”
