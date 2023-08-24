Veteran Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh recalls how musician, Solidstar’s effort towards her as she reaches out to the suffering singer.

The artist, who is presently dealing with mental health issues, was willing to give up everything for her to succeed in the music business, according to the mother of one.

She said that he never demanded payment from her or consented to receiving gifts or hugs.

She admitted that she is hurt over his predicament, especially since he has powerful men and is still outside, and described him as a selfless guy.

Tonto asked to get in touch with his management or family so she could help him out financially.

She wrote;

“How can I get through to Solid Star’s management or family?

That’s my street blood mehnnnj, dude was ready to sacrifice it all for me to do well musically. Na me just no hear word!!!

Never charged a penny, never agreed a gift, not even a hug.

Such a selfless human,

I’m hurting that he has strong men and he has strong men and he is still outside.

Oooo wrong.

Pls, team point me to the right direction.

Thanks!!!”.