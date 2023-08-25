Ifunanya Excel Grant, a well-known model and controversial attorney, responds to the NBA’s complaint over her lifestyle on social media.

TheInfoNG recalls that due to her social media lifestyle, the Nigerian Bar Association filed a complaint against her and dragged her before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee.

The Abia NBA branch had subsequently denied knowing her or being affiliated with the lawyer.

Amidst these, Ifunanya ‘Baddest Lawyer’ who had been mute about the issue has decided to break her silence.

She stated in a video which surfaced online that she only studied Law at the university and wasn’t practicing the profession and she doesn’t see herself doing that in the future.

Additionally, she noted that she’s a model, an actress and an upcoming rap artist.

Speaking further, she revealed that the controversial media contents that usually circulated on Twitter wasn’t posted by her since she isn’t in the platform.

“My official statement to the NBA And Nigerians. Please I’m not the one on Twitter I have never been in Twitter.

I have been silent for so long because I’m not the type to talk too much but it’s finally time I speak up & clear my name. Dearest @Nigerianbar I don’t bother anyone. I’m a model, actress and musician and all I do is live, mind my business and chase my dreams. Please, kindly leave me alone Thanks”

