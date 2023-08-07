Popular reality star, Terseer Waya a.k.a Kiddwaya has claimed that his girlfriend is a million times better than the women on the reality TV program.

He said this to Pere on Sunday while speaking about how he has no interest in forming a love relationship within the Big Brother house.

According to Kiddwaya, he has never seen any of his female roommates clean the house or prepare meals, and none of them have shown signs of being a wife.

The millionaire heir claims that after evaluating each girl in the house, he does not see himself entering a relationship with any of them while competing on the show.

Kiddwaya said; “I don’t even want to try and get into anythig with anyone in my time here. I’ve got a girl anyway, my girl is a million times better than all of them here. Like, I haven’t seen anyone clean, I haven’t seen anyone cook, I haven’t seen anyone sho any wife characteristics.”

