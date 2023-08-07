Popular reality star and winner of the BBNaija lockdown edition, Laycon has named Kiddwaya as his favourite housemate in the ongoing BBNaija ‘All Stars’ show.

According to the singer, so long as Kiddwaya is always in the house, he would always be his most preferred housemate because of his easygoing attitude and how he does not want any drama.

We recall that both Kiddwaya and Laycon had starred in season 5 “Lockdown” edition of the show in 2020.

“I know I said it before, but I’ll say it again: Waya will always be my fav housemate as long as he’s in a big brother house, cause I no like wahala. Just cruise and chop life,” Laycon wrote on his Twitter page.

See his post below;