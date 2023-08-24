Multi award-winning singer, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., professionally known as Shatta Wale, has asserted that Nigerian singer, Asake is bigger than every Ghanaian artiste.

The controversial artiste made the statement while having a chat on Twitter Space hosted by Ghanaian media personality, Serwaa, on Wednesday.

The dancehall star, asserted that no Ghanaian artiste, including himself, has been able to reach Asake’s level career-wise.

Shatta Wale said; “No Ghanaian artiste has even made it like Asake. Not even me. Nobody in this Ghanaian [music] industry has made what Asake has made. Let’s be realistic.”

The host inferred: “But you said you are the richest Ghanaian artiste and you haven’t even made it up to Asake’s level?”

The singer responded: “Why would I have to make it up to Asake’s level [before I would be the richest artiste in Ghana]? There is a Spanish artiste in Spain or Dominican Republic that is making money that we don’t know.”