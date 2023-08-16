Pamilerin, a well-known influencer, has volunteered to purchase a new laptop for the impoverished man who borrowed his girlfriend’s to study on only to discover that she was having an affair.

Recall that a man by the name of Inno posted a tearful message online after using his girlfriend’s laptop for study purposes and learned that she was having an affair.

He had admitted that he was reluctant to discuss the matter with his girlfriend for fear that she would become unhappy and demand her PC back.

The man’s situation garnered media attention and raised questions among internet users.

In response to the tweet, Pamilerin stated that Inno deserves to be happy. He requested him to return his cheating girlfriend’s PC in exchange for his offer to buy him a new one.

He wrote;

“you deserve to be happy bro.. you need a new pc.

dm. return her laptop.”