Ayodeji “Wizkid” Balogun, a superstar musician in Nigeria, has received condolences from Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi for the loss of his mother.

Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun, mother of Wizkid, reportedly passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023.

On Saturday, Peter Obi expressed his condolences on Twitter and prayed that God would give Wizkid the strength to endure the “irreplaceable loss.”

He wrote; “On behalf of the OBIdient family, I sincerely commiserate with Mr Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, (Wizkid), who reportedly lost his beloved mother. The death of a loved one is a very painful experience, more so a beloved mother.

“Dear Wizkid, may God Almighty who called her home grant her eternal rest in His kingdom and grant you and your family the fortitude to bear her irreplaceable loss. God bless you always. – PO”