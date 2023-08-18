Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, a well-known Nigerian musician, has lost his mother.

The entertainment industry and fans have both been thrown into mourning.

According to a close associate of the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and performer, his mother died in the early hours of today, Friday, August 18, 2023.

Wizkid’s mother, Jane Morayo Balogun, a formidable pillar of strength, unwaveringly supported her son’s meteoric rise in the industry. Her unwavering support was a common sight on the outskirts of concerts and events.

In other news, The young woman who tried to break the Guinness World Record by participating in a 168-hour indoor marathon sobs as her boyfriend breaks up with her.

Recall that an Ogun woman joined the Guinness World Records (GWR) team to set a new record for the longest period of time spent indoors.