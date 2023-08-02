Nigerian fashion designer, Yomi Casual has advised men to take care of their wives as they will enjoy the benefit when they grow old.

The celebrity stylist and brother to superstar comedian AY, took to his official Instagram page to give out this advice on Wednesday, August 2. He stressed the importance of taking care of one’s family, and encouraged people to prioritize their family above everything.

He call on men to shower their wives with love and care, emphasizing that they would reap the reward of their kindness in old age.

Yomi casual also warned those who mistreated their wives, cautioning them that they would also face the consequences of their actions.

Yomi wrote,

“Be there thinking there’s anything more important than family! There’s actually nothing because you start with family and end with family.

Read that again!

Parents take care of your kids!

Husbands take good care of your wife!

You will reap it when you come of age.

You shall enjoy the fruit of your labour or the shege you deliberately made your partner or kids pass through.

#tailor”

See his post below: