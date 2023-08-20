Tobi Bakre, a popular Nollywood actor, competes in an in-house fashion show with his pregnant wife, Anu, while rocking her outfit beautifully.

The expectant father left many drooling as he fits perfectly in his wife’s outfit while showing off his feminine side.

Anu took to Instagram to share the video, quizzing her followers on who looks better in the outfit between herself and her husband.

“Who rocked it better ??? 😂,” she wrote

Amidst the thousands of comments that trailed the video, one was that of Tobi Bakre who claimed the trophy for himself.

He further gushed over his wife and how nicely pregnancy looks on her while suggesting a third child after this one.

“I rocked it better Sha. Facts only! But Choi. Pregnancy looks good on you girl!!!!! After this. Another one?!” he noted.

Watch the video below: