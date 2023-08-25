Seasoned performer, Innocent Idibia also known as Tuface or 2baba, expresses his feelings on the impact of trolling and criticism from critics on social media.

The performer spoke with Adesope on the Afrobeats Podcast on the nasty behavior displayed by trolls on social media platforms.

Tuface explained the unpleasant effects of terrorism on innocent people as the cause of the harsh remarks hurled at him and his family.

“I get a lot of jabs. I got a lot of people that say stuff about me. People have trolled me severally on social media. And, sometimes it hurts. Sometimes some people will just go on social media to say rubbish. It’s just like terrorists bombing innocent people,” he stated.

He added that despite the harsh criticisms made by these people, they still don’t step up to pay his children school fees.

In his words, “And I will start wondering how till today, none of those critics the way they are concerned about my family come to assist in paying my children’s school fees. Not even a single soul. Many people talk about kids, fatherhood, motherhood, all that whole circle. Many people talk about it with public opinion type of thinking. But it’s deeper than that. There’s nobody that has the exact blueprint for this thing.”