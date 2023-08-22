BBNaija All-star housemate, Mercy Eke has accused her colleague, Tacha Akide of lying on Twitter.

Recall that before the show started, Tacha opened up on her reason for not returning to the house as other housemates had.

According to her, the organizers of the event who contacted her, did not want to pay for her price which has gone up.

During a discussion with Kim Oprah and Frodd, Mercy Eke revealed that Tacha lied on Twitter that she was contacted to come for the “All Stars” show.

According to her, she found out about this after contacting the show organisers and they confirmed it wasn’t true.

Although she didn’t mention Tacha’s name, many believes she was talking about the entrepreneur.

On the other hand, Kim Oprah and Frodd spoke about how the public reacted to them being on the show.

Watch below;

