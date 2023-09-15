Mohbad, a well-known Nigerian artist, passed away recently, and his song “Peace” currently holds the top spot on the Apple Music Top 100 ranking.

It is significant that Mohbad passed only a few days ago, and his cause of death has not yet been determined, infuriating his followers.

On Apple Music’s Top 100, one of his singles, “Peace,” presently holds the top spot. Next up is Mohbad’s “Ask About Me,” which dethrones Burna Boy’s “City Boys” at number three.

The tracks “Beast & Peace” and “Feel Good” also placed fourth and fifth, respectively, on the streaming platform, demonstrating the unending loyalty of his followers.

Fans express concern about the money going to his wife and their five-month-old child despite the overwhelming support.