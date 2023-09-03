Prominent Nigerian comedian, Oghenekowhoyan Onaibe Desmond better known by his stage name Destalker, calls out his senior colleagues, Gordons and Basketmouth over fatherism issues in the comedy industry.

The funny man disclosed this in a recent interview on The Honest Bunch podcast hosted by the media personality, OAP Nedu and some others.

According to Destalker, his progress in the comedy industry is being stalled by some of his senior colleagues over his anti-fatherism personality.

The comedian named Gordons and Basketmouth as the prime suspects whose names have been mentioned anytime he is faced with a challenge.

“How can I win best comedian for five years and I do show no sponsor? Not that we didn’t write proposals, there are companies that agreed to put in but they’d say I will talk to some of your senior colleagues; that’s my problem.

“There are senior colleagues that have struck my name out in several ways. One, I don’t like fatherism; I know my enemy. I have been begging Gordons.

“Somebody called me one day and asked what I had with Basketmouth; I said nothing. He said, go and beg him. Because something happened in 2015.

“Your dream is to become successful, some people’s dream is to make sure you are not successful. When you’re not successful, they’ve achieved a goal.”

