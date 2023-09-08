A husband has discovered that his wife had been using birth control to avoid having children with him because of his appearance.

Following the breakdown of the couple’s marriage, @preciousubani_, a relationship specialist, revealed the audio chats between the couple.

The woman in question was heard angrily crying and that she was worried about her husband’s looks.

She got caught, though, after a few years of marriage, just as she was beginning to think that her husband was cute and consider quitting the pill.

The husband sobbed as he described how he had imagined himself as the one with a physical issue that prevented him from having children.

He stressed the pain of believing he was a helpless guy and not realizing his wife was the reason for their lack of children.

He continued by saying that because he loved his wife so much, he did all in his power to make her happy, including lavish vacations and pricey jewelry.

The broken-hearted man underlined the breakdown of their marriage while insisting on not taking her back.

