Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Oyindamola Sanni, has said that when she just joined the movie industry, she rejected roles that clashed with Christianity.

According to the screen goddess, there were roles that she observed were not in line with her Christian faith and as such she had to be extra careful with scripts she accepted.

The budding actress, however, stated that it was a challenge to be that selective based on religion but with time the industry adjusted.

She said; “While honing my skills as a newbie in the industry, I could not accept every role, because there were some roles that were against my Christian faith. Rejecting some roles as an up-and-coming actress was a challenge, but as the saying goes, ‘Do you, and the world will adjust’.”

The filmmaker also talked about her unique qualities and revealed that her versatility was one of her selling points.

“I don’t have any role model, but I look up to great people who are good at what they do, such as Kunle Afolayan, Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola and Funke Akindele.

“Being versatile and able to transcend times is a quality I don’t joke with. I have been working on myself to improve my skills. I have improved, and now play a wide range of roles, making me a versatile actress. I have produced nine movies so far. And, I have featured in many films as well,” she said.

She also recalled the memorable moment of her career, saying; “That was when I produced my first movie. I had appeared in a number of movies before then, but as an up-and-coming actor and producer, it was a big deal for me to make a film that starred people like Faithia Balogun and Yemi Solade.”