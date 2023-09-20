A viral video of popular controversial socialite, Pretty Mike and some ladies at an event has created a buzz on social media.

The 35-year-old Nigerian activist sparked outrage after he was spotted grabbing some ladies in an inappropriate manner.

In the video which is trending on social media, Pretty Mike was seen grabbing the backside of a plus-size lady who came to whisper into his ear while they were in the noisy location.

Another lady, a slender one, came to to repeat similar gesture, and Pretty Mike also grabbed her backside.

Check out reactions on social media:

arems.dev said: “Be a high value man and have plenty millions. Many of this babe no gt level like dt”

_valencia x wrote: “All of you saying he don’t have respect for ladies ask yourself do ladies have respect for themselves idoti soro.”

_mar_veeeee stated: “If you try this with me, I will just walk out on you”

p.damsel_twinny2 said: “Pretty mike is not what the internet portray him to be… he’s actually a very smart ,sweet person”

olokobukola wrote: “Imagine the harassment, I’m ashamed on the ladies behalf”

cute_rikkie wrote: “Is this guy not married? He doesn’t have any respect for all this ladies… see him pressing them anyhow… Kai”

kirk_rigobert said: “This guy not they miss mohbad at all”

Watch video below: