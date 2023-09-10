Popular influencer and podcaster, Caramel Plugg recently disclosed her age which has sparked skepticism across netizens. The revelation has people questioning the accuracy of her claim.

During a recent chat with Tay on “Tea with Tay,” Caramel Plugg talked about the expectations and pressures that comes with her career. She emphasized that people often overlook her youth, expecting a lot from her. In response to Tay’s direct question about her age, she confidently stated that she is 23 years old.

However, the controversial influencer’s age declaration sparked uproar online and netizens were quick to weigh in on social media platforms. The reactions have been varied, with some expressing doubt and others accepting her statement at face value.

While some netizens find it hard to believe that Caramels is only 23, others have acknowledged the fact that age can be deceiving, which is a common thing in the entertainment industry.

See reactions below:

onyinyechi.33 had this to say,

“If you don’t believe her hit the like button”Not me sha lol I’m 32 and proud I don’t get why people “not her” speaking I’m general, I don’t get why you want to reduce your age except you don’t look good 14 likes

_big_catch had this to say,

“23 don suffer for girls Hand sha”

mr dicksons had this to say,

“Why do ladies always carry there age backwards”a

ella_fundz_ had this to say,

“Una no dey ever pass 23. The young looking older while the older ones looking younger”

iamvivaladiva had this to say,

“If she said she’s 23, then she’s 23 make everybody rest biko, that’s how I will be telling people that I’m 21 but they will still be saving I’m lying, like wtf. Not everyone is hiding their age, some are really saying the truth about their age, but some of you will not believe instead you will make the person feel bad by calling them lier”