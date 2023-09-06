Four days after their anniversary celebration, a Nigerian man’s girlfriend breaks up with him, leaving him heartbroken.

On September 1st, the person known on X as @frankiemindset had posted on the microblogging site to mark their relationship anniversary.

He had no idea that his partner was getting ready to leave him.

In a message sent to him on September 5th, the girlfriend informed him that she was ending their relationship because she had been lost in it and needed some time to find herself again.

She continued by saying she wanted him to move on and stop wasting his time and energy worrying about her.

He hinted that they lady had been unfaithful to him in a post he shared.

He wrote;

“We thank God for life. 🙏🏻 Back to the street ❤️ ooh! And also please never forgive a cheating partner, you may get punished ❤️”

