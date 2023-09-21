Femi Falana, a well-known human rights attorney and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has stated that Omowunmi, the late musician Ilerioluwa Aloba’s (also known as Mohbad) wife, recently came to his office to seek justice for her late husband.

On September 12, 2023, Mohbad, a rising star in the Nigerian music scene, died and was buried the next day in unknown circumstances.

Numerous requests for a comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances of the talented singer’s premature and untimely death have been made in response to his abrupt and unexpected death.

His wife, Omowunmi Aloba, contacted Femi Falana, who is well-known for his unceasing support of justice and human rights, in response to his demands.

Mr. Falana verified Mrs. Aloba’s visit to his office and her plea for legal assistance in pursuing justice for her late husband in an interview with Punch.

The young widow of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, visited our office yesterday (Tuesday) to seek support in pursuing justice for her late husband.

“While sympathising with her and the entire Aloba family, we assured her of our unalloyed commitment to ensure that the circumstances of the unfortunate death of the Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter were unearthed.

“Thereafter, we held a meeting with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, in respect of the investigation being conducted by the police in respect of the matter. The CP furnished me with the progress made so far in the investigation.”