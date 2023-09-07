BBNaija All-Stars Housemate, Omashola has shared heartwarming story of what his friend and colleague, Mercy Eke did for him.

He revealed this during his diary session with Big brother.

Biggie had asked him why he picked Mercy as one of his BFFs.

In response, Omashola listed the the wonderful things Mercy Eke did for him and his family.

The reality star revealed that when he announced to the house that he is getting married in December, Mercy took him out to the garden for a private conversation.

According to him, she offered him her car and a full 4 bedroom flat exclusively for him and his family, so that he doesn’t have to spend so much on hotel bills that period.

“Big Brother, tell me who does that? Whooo? Who does that?” He asks.

Big Brother replied; “A true friend..”

Omashola: “Big Brother, that is more than a true friendMercy is pure Gold. The girl off me. I love that girl dye. Whoever she is going to marry is a lucky guy. The girl too much. I love her.”

Watch below;

