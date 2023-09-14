A viral video shows an Ibadan-based female barber expertly cutting man’s hair with a knife and cutlass.

The female barber showed surprising expertise by offering a perfect cut with a sharp machete, unlike other barbers who use clippers to shave hair.

In the video, she used the device to trim the man’s hair before cutting out various shapes in the hair with a little kitchen knife.

Reacting @Ayo’n$$Di’or 🤨🤪🤧❤️❤️ said: “This man no fear ha 😂I no fit gree ooo 😂but nice job I love the skill”

@Immaculate1 wrote: “Nice work, jah bless ur hand work”

@I WILL BE FINE😩💯❤️ commented: “This is cute but can never be me💯😒”

@Loba stated: “Are you kidding me😳, 💯 for the guy getting his hair cut.. 1000 for you🫡”

@Tobi_ray01 opined: “Cutlass no fit cut hair easily like that.. this video nah cap”

Watch the video below;