Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, better known as Chike has reminisced on his lifestyle as a regular person before becoming popular.

In an interview with ‘The Cable’, the singer said he does not have any regrets becoming famous. He said he’s happy with the being a celebrity, but he misses those regular activities he could do as a normal person.

He recalled how he used to walk to the barbershop to have a haircut without mobbed by fans.

In his words:

” I do not have any regrets. When I consciously started making music, I have always wanted to be only recognized for what I do. So, I will not say I have regrets, but I would just say there are some things that I wish I could still do without raising an eyebrow.

For example, I love to take my car to the car wash and do stuff for myself. In fact, one of my favorite things to do when I was younger was to be in a barber’s shop and get a haircut, but now you have to stay at home. It is a lot of home time. I am not very extroverted, but there are just certain places that I like to go to.”

When asked about his take on the trend of celebrities having baby mamas’, the ‘Running’ hitmaker said he does not have an issue with it, except that his goal is not to have a baby mama.

Chike said;

“I do not have anything against it; it was not an intentional thing for most people. So yes, you never know. You know when a man and a woman enter a room and turn off the light, you know what will happen. I would say it happens; I mean, if you are having s3x, there is a chance that there will be a product of that sexual relationship, right? A couple of years ago, it used to be considered taboo, but it does not look like one now. I really do not have any opinion on that. The goal is for that not to happen, but if it happens, we will take it as it is.”