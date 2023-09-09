Two female students from the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) were caught on camera in a heated argument over a man while on campus.

According to online reports, the problem between the two fighting ladies involved a certain guy.

A video circulating online shows two unidentified students exchanging slaps and blows in front of the old Mass Communication Department block, which is located along the path that houses the Departments of Estate Management and Urban and Regional Planning on the Calabar main campus.

Onlookers tried to separate the two fighting female students, but they kept hitting each other until they fell to the ground and continued fighting there.

Meanwhile, a female judo practitioner entertained guests by showing off her skills on her wedding day.

The skilled martial artist was seen in a viral video taking down various men using various techniques.