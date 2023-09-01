A woman makes waves online after the identity she used to save men’s phone numbers was discovered while she was on the phone.

During her orientation course, the woman who looks to be a youth corper was seen taking a call while out in the open.

What caught the attention of the recorder was apparently the name she used to save the number of the guy who was calling her.

The caller ID shows that she had saved the guy as “Option 80”.

See some reactions below:

@Gideons opined: “E sure me say at least 65 options don collect their share from the girl body”

@olola jewel stated: “Thanks for d post na my babe now i know my position 😳”

@HONEYPOT74 observed: “She even put love 😂emoji be like this one get chance oo”

@JD wrote: “My condolences to option 80. 😂”

@Ayo said: “Wahala 🤣🤣 at least make one option buy am AirPods na 😂”

Watch video below …