Kanayo O Kanayo, a veteran movie star, has slammed the BBNaija housemates for their inability to answer general knowledge questions.

Critics have trailed videos of the housemates failing to give correct answers to some basic knowledge questions that fans believe are too basic.

A sample of some of the questions were: ‘What is the body’s primary source of energy?’, ‘What colour is a giraffe’s tongue?’, ‘Whose face is on the 100 naira bill?’, and ‘Which body is responsible for making laws in Nigeria?

Following this Kanayo O Kanayo berated the show for wasting such a large amount on people of low intellect.

According to the Nollywood actor, the money would have been better channelled to the educational sector.

He wrote …

“Wasted 120m on INCORRECT PEOPLE who are only correct with their bumbum. Money that should have been channelled to a CORRECT educational program.”

See his post below: