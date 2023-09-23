Nigerian music star, Adekunle Kosoko also known as Adekunle Gold has celebrated his ambassadorial deal with Manchester United by reminiscing on the times he used to visit football viewing centres to watch matches.

The afropop singer took the fashion world by storm in a recent ad modeling for the English Premier League club’s LFSTLR collection in collaboration with Adidas.

Adekunle stated via his Twitter page that he went from watching games at football centres in Ikotun, Lagos state to being at Old Trafford.

Manchester United had uploaded on Twitter (X) a video of the ‘5 Star’ crooner modeling its outfit with the caption; “Inspired by the game, made for the culture: our LFSTLR range @AdekunleGOLD #MUFC || @adidasFootball”

Inspired by the game, made for the culture: our LFSTLR range 🤍 🤝 @AdekunleGOLD#MUFC || @adidasFootball — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 22, 2023

Reacting, the singer who was exhilarated by the fact that his favourite team was celebrating him urged people to not stop dreaming.

He wrote; “Went from watching the games from viewing centres in Ikotun to being invited to watch at Old Trafford to actually working with and being celebrated by my favourite football club in the world. Wild! By all means, Dream!”