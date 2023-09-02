Multi-award-winning artist 2baba has drawn criticism online for declaring his ambition to start a church.

The 47-year-old musician posted an old clip of him leading a song during a church Christmas carol on his Instagram feed.

In his post, he expressed his desire to open a church, which he would call ‘Straight To Heaven International Church of God Nigeria Limited’ (STHICOGNL).

“To open church just dey hungry me. (STHICOGNL). Straight To Heaven International Church of God Nigeria Limited”.

This sparked reactions amongst netizens who rushed to the comments section to express themselves;

official_piray wrote: “Pastor 2baba😂”

eje_bailo_ejeh said: “😂😂😂😂😂 Rev Fr InnoDibia

Idoma_Attire wrote, “God will direct you to build His church. Amen! 🙌”

Real Posh baby added: “The Choristers go hear am 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

King Allen said: “So you can give all the girls belle”

Julietokeke1 wrote: “😂😂😂 Bishop Innocent Idibia”

Watch the video below: