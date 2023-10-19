Popular Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule better known by his stage name Blaqbonez leaves gushing as he shows off his brand new Mercedes Benz SUV and new mansion with a customized swimming pool.

The ‘Back in Uni’ crooner took to social media to break the wonderful news with his fans and colleagues as he shared photos of the brand new house and the new car that he bought which were all white.

Photos uploaded on his social media page show a white coloured building and a breathtaking machine parked within the compound of the car.

Sharing the news, he stated that if people knew the backstory surrounding his success, they would know that he truly deserves the new properties he acquired.

The newly acquired crib came with a customized swimming pool whose tiles was designed to spell out the words, “Emeka must shine.”

“if you really know the story you go know I deserve am 🙏🏽✨ #8DaysToEMS,” he wrote.

See his post below: