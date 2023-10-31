Bobrisky, a controversial transvestite, disclosed a conversation to expose a Nigerian man who made fun of him for flaunting his male partner.

Bobrisky posted a picture of his man on his Instagram page, flaunting him, which sparked the drama.

But a Nigerian man going by the handle chidhoxieh, Austin Chidozie Charles, attacked Bobrisky in the comments area, claiming that he was only seeking attention.

The socialite made the choice to disclose that the man has been DMing him since May in an effort to grab his attention. According to the screenshot, the man had been praising Bobrisky and saying he wanted to visit the socialite.

See reactions:

Obiageri_nma wrote: “Man wey dey even follow bobrisky in the first place na red flag”

Stylebymokie wondered: “😂😂😂eh God . What will this one tell his wife now?”

glowreiya remarked; “Oya oya you don catch me 😂😂”

posho_beads commented: “But it’s the same man that sent the message baby call me😂😂😂”