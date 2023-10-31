Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky expresses concern over the mental health of music executive and singer, Samklef, as he begs Davido to unblock him.

It would be recalled that Samklef and the Afrobeats superstar, Davido, have been at loggerheads after the former decided to share a video of the singer’s wife and twins leaving the hospital without his consent.

A disgruntled Samklef has kept on releasing receipts to show how Davido had been rude to him on the day he posted the video, and has been irritated that Davido blocked him on Instagram.

Bobrisky has suspected that if nothing is done, Samklef risks running mad with anger over his feud with Davido.

The crossdresser, fondly called Sugar Mummy of Lagos has pleaded with Davido to unblock Samklef.

He went on to lambaste Samklef for his inability to let go and move on from the fight.

In his words:

“I swear Samklef will run mad soon. We all need to go and beg David to unblock at dis point. Damn bro is been two weeks leave him alone Jesus. He’s still crying till date haaaa ifamisi ena GBAMI KE”

See post below: