Popular singer, Davido’s lawyer and close friend, Prince II, has stirred up reactions and drama on social media.

Prince II ignited a heated discussion on social media recently after a bold statement. He states “matter of fact” that Davido is the reason many of Nigerian’s favourite artists started investing heavily in their music videos.

According to the lawyer, when Davido started spending quality money on his music video productions, his compatriots in the industry took notice and followed suit.

“Davido is the reason a lot of our faves started spending quality money on dope music videos in the Afrobeats industry. A little research goes a long way”

This implies that Davido not only set trends but also set a standard that his peers and contemporaries felt compelled to emulate.