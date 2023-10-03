Anita Brown, the alleged pregnant side chic of Nigerian singer, Davido has finally apologized to his wife, Chioma Rowland months after mocking her.

Recall that the singer alleged that Chioma carried out abortions for OBO before they had their late son.

She also alleged that Davido would not have married the chef, if not for their son’s death.

In another post, Anita mocked Chioma, claiming that she had surgery because she body shames her for having a “trashy body.”

Months later, the businesswoman has apologized to Chef Chi.

Taking to her Instagram page, Anita Brown apologized to Chioma Rowland, saying that she allowed pain and feelings of betrayal control her and turn her against another woman.

According to her, she never intended to attack Chioma and her late son.

In her words;

“I am going through a traumatic & tragic time in my life. I honestly don’t want to speak on it & don’t need to, or have to speak on it. It’s too much to bear right now. Im disquieted by all of the events that have taken place. The only thing i will say is i regret that i let my pain and feelings of betrayal allow me to turn me against another woman. So, i apologize to Chioma.

I never intended to speak on you or your child. Losing is never a good feeling, being hurt by someone you love and care about is not a good feeling. Moving forward i would prefer to be known for the light i bring into the world. Peace & Love”

See below:

ALSO READ:BBNaija: Daniella and Dotun get cozy in HOH lounge weeks after her love interest, Khalid, got evicted from the show