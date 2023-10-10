After a car drove into their sitting room, the residents of a house expressed their appreciation to God for their safety and continued existence.

The car, which was silver in color, crashed into the home and lodged itself firmly inside the living room.

The couch, chairs, refrigerator, and other home objects had all sustained complete damage.

It was discovered that the driver was unharmed and had been taken immediately to the hospital.

The occupants were fortunate that no one was hurt or killed in the collision, and they gave thanks to God for this.

In the widely shared video, they could be heard thanking their creator for saving them from the accident

In reaction, @Annies-fashionhome 🧵👗✂️:See goose bumps all over me😳God Is great 🙏

@truth is bitter comedy plus+🌈 wrote: “We all pray for blessings and GOD knws if he answers some prayers in our lives it might cause a damage to our lives this why some prayer don’t happen”

@BlessingElegantStore said: “Thank God for safety 😫I experienced this 2yrs ago in my shop……Thank God me and my daughter is still alive”

Watch video below: