Davido, a well-known Nigerian musician, has spoken out about his father’s decision to cancel a number of his shows.

The artist revealed how his father, a well-known community member, used his position of authority to punish him for breaching a mutually agreed-upon agreement.

In an interview with American TV host Kelly Clarkson, the musician revealed that his father had wished for him to graduate before going into music.

Davido stated that they had come to an agreement whereby the singer would study for two weeks of every month and then spend the other two weeks pursuing his musical career because his father was so adamant that he attend school.

In his words:

“I come from a big family that is really big on education. I’m first generation entertainer, in my whole life of bloodline.

He was really adamant about me finishing school. One, because I didn’t make it. Two, because you know what I’m saying? He didn’t mind me doing music, but he was really bent on me, you know finishing school.

He owns a University, so again.

So you can imagine and my mom was a college professor.

I think they were also scared because whatever you want your kids to do, you want them to be successful in it. In our business, it’s not that easy to be successful.

So you know, we kind of made a deal, where I go to school for like two weeks out of the month and the other two weeks, I can be in the studio and do what I want.

It got to a point where I was a distraction to the class when my music was getting bigger. After a while, I got to do part-time class-type stuff. I was getting too big and he got mad.

I’m talking about he see a billboard of me doing a show, the show gets canceled before I get there. He has that type of power.

So it got to a point where everyone was scared to book me. But eventually, I did finish school and now he is my biggest fan”.