A husband who cheated on his wife has cried out on social media after she paid him back.

He wrote to an online influencer named Nancy for advice, detailing what had occurred between him and his partner.

The husband claimed that after discovering his infidelity, she did the same thing with another man, which worsened his blood pressure.

He stated that he is having difficulty breathing as well as having high blood pressure, but his wife is not sorry for what she did to him.

According to the man, he confronted his wife about the affair, but she responded by saying that if she caught him cheating again, she would too.

His words; “Hello Nancy, I accidentally cheated on my wife, you won’t believe she cheated back, knowing fully well that i have BP.

She is not even remorseful, she told me anytime she catches me again, she will cheat with someone I know, I am not feeling well at all, my breath is not normal. What should I do to her?”