Laura Monyeazo Abebe, professionally known as Moet Abebe, a popular Nigerian video jockey, has stated that she cannot date a man who lives on Lagos Island.

This was stated by the 34-year-old media personality on the first episode of the Bahd and Boujee podcast, which she co-hosted with reality TV star Tolanibaj.

Tolanibaj said she does not care if her man lives on the mainland so long as if she calls him by 11pm he should be on his way to her house.

Moet said she would not want to be in a relationship with someone who will be giving excuses about lateness or police checkpoints if she wanted to see him at night.

But the BBNaija star replied her by saying her man uses police escort so he is not bothered about being stopped by police at night.

The Video Jockey said; “I’ve always said this thing, I can’t necessarily date someone that lives on the mainland. I feel like if I call him at night he’ll probably give me some story like ‘It’s too late, there’s police on the street. I can’t come.”

Watch the video below;