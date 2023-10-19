Veteran Nigerian actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has given a stern warning and criticism against Tiktoker VeryDarkman and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri for chasing clout with Mr Ibu who came out to seek public support for his worsen health condition.

It would be recalled that legendary actor Mr Ibu had called for national prayers and support as regards his health. A video of him which had garnered great pity had shown the comic act in a hospital bed, speaking about his condition.

Reno Omokri had called on Peter Obi to help him since Mr Ibu had campaigned for the politician. In a similar vein, VeryDarkman had called the video an embarrassing display.

Kanayo O. Kanayo has berated them both severely as he emphasizes that everyone has the right to seek public help when they can no longer support themselves.

He stressed that nobody in this world has enough of anything and while one is helping, they shouldn’t be critical of those who have not helped.

He warned VeryDarkman not to mention his colleagues’ name as he doesn’t have any comparable value with them.

Similarly, he lambasted Reno Omokri telling him not to chase clout with the name of his colleague and using his condition to stay relevant.

watch him speak below: