In a recent development, controversial Nigerian musician Naira Marley has returned to Lagos, Nigeria, to assist with the ongoing investigation for the untimely death of fellow artist Mohbad.

Given the complicated circumstances and history of Naira Marley and Mohbad, the recent event has piqued the public’s interest.

The tragic death of Mohbad has hung over Nigerians like a dark cloud, leaving fans and colleagues in deep mourning. However, as word of his untimely death spread, a chain of events and associations began to link Naira Marley to this heartbreaking loss.

The relationship between Naira Marley and Mohbad had been marred by misunderstandings and tensions prior to Mohbad’s passing. These longstanding grievances contributed to the cloud of suspicion surrounding the circumstances of Mohbad’s death.

Adding to the suspicions was the fact that Naira Marley was currently residing abroad at the time of Mohbad’s tragic death. This physical separation fueled suspicions and led to numerous questions from the Nigerian public, as well as the authorities.

Many Nigerians began to voice their concerns, demanding that Naira Marley return to Nigeria to address the allegations and clear his name if he was genuinely innocent. The prevailing sentiment was that his return could help dispel the suspicion that loomed over him.

In the midst of these mounting suspicions and public outcry, Naira decided to break his silence. He granted a candid interview to the prominent Nigerian activist Reno Omokri, where he opened up about his reservations and explained the reasons behind his initial reluctance to return to Nigeria following Mohbad’s passing.

During this interview, Naira Marley revealed that he had been hesitant about returning to Nigeria due to concerns for his personal safety. He expressed a willingness to cooperate with the authorities in the investigation but underscored the importance of his safety. He emphasized that if adequate security and protection were provided, he would willingly return to Nigeria to assist with the ongoing inquiry.

“I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It’s important I do my part for Imole. I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail.”

And true to his word, he has returned to Lagos, Nigeria, to fulfill this pledge.